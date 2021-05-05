AAP to start vaccine awareness campaign in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat on Wednesday announced an awareness campaign related to Covid-19 vaccination by its volunteers especially in rural areas of Gujarat so that inhibitions and misconceptions related to vaccination among people may be dropped.

In a press conference held virtually on Wednesday, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said, “In the wake of raging pandemic and the importance of getting vaccinated, the AAP Gujarat has decided to fully support the state government in its initiative to vaccinate the entire population of Gujarat. For our part, we are launching an awareness campaign where our volunteers will generate awareness and create a positive approach towards vaccines. We will especially focus in rural areas and help people in getting registered online and booking slots. There are many negative connotations associated with the vaccines with some believing rumours and misinformation that it may lead to death or any other deadly disease. The people of Gujarat might not have their trust in the state government but they believe and trust AAP so we will educate them about the importance of vaccines.”

When asked about the shortage of vaccines in the country as per its demand, Italia said, “It is not possible to produce vaccines at such huge numbers all of a sudden. But before the production ramps up and supply is introduced, AAP wants to mentally prepare the people of Gujarat so that they welcome it. We also request the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to take up the issue of vaccination registration with the same dedication as they do during poll campaigning wherein booth level coordinators are appointed.”