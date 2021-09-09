AAP to begin 4-day bike rally for farmers from September 10

The Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat announced “Dhartiputra Samman Yatra” rally from September 10 in Gujarat in an attempt to woo the farmers’ community in areas that received low rainfall this year.

According to AAP Gujarat, the four-day bike rally led by Sagar Rabari, farmer activist and former secretary of Khedut Samaj Gujarat (KSG) who recently joined the AAP, will cover Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Aravalli, Mehsana, and Patan. The AAP intends to put pressure on state government to declare scarcity and provide compensation to farmers. “The AAP will launch Dhartiputra Samman Yatra from September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi to honour the farmers of Gujarat and to know their plight during the reign of Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat for the past 27 years which has only seen anti-farmers laws and policies. We also aim to create awareness regarding the plight of farmers and the future of farmers in Gujarat so that farmers can speak up for their rights,” said Rabari.

The bike rally will begin from Suigam in Banaskantha and proceed towards Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Palanpur to Himatnagar, Prantij, Mehsana and Sidhpur Patan.