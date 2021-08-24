AAP Surat chief suspended over ‘anti-party activities’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat has suspended its Surat city president Batuk Vadodariya for alleged anti-party activities.

A notice issued by Ram Dhaduk, state organisation secretary, south zone, AAP, on Monday night stated, “As president of AAP Surat, Batuk Vadodariya was instigating party workers and office-bearers against his own party. It has come to light that he has been working secretly for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a long time and helping them by creating dissatisfaction in party workers against the party office-bearers and have been instigating them(sic).”

“The AAP Gujarat suspends Batuk from the post of AAP Surat president with immediate effect and also removes his primary membership from the party (sic),” it added.