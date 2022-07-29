scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

AAP student wing to contest VSNGU senate poll for first time

Out of a total of 32 senate seats, Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) — BJP’s student wing — has 31 members, while the student’s wing of Congress National Students Union of India (NSUI) has one member.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 29, 2022 1:15:43 am
The last date for filing nominations for the election is August 6 and withdrawal of forms is August 9, while the results will be announced August 16.

The students wing of, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samithi (CYSS), will for the first time contest senate elections of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) that is scheduled for August 14.

Addressing a press conference in Surat Saturday, CYSS state president Darshit Korat said this time there will be a triangular fight between CYSS, ABVP and NSUI. “We will contest on all 32 seats with ‘5 P formula’ — pravesh (admission), pariksha (exams), prashna (issues), pathan (education) and pardarshita (transparency). The reason behind fielding our candidates is that we wanted to bring change in the university by implementing new ideas and putting an end to corruption,” Korat said.

Pointing out some of the issues faced by the students under the ‘5 P formula’, he said,  “In the pravesh section, presently the courses related to computer education is on high demand and university authorities have not increased seats for such courses… In Pariksha section, we have come across the leak of Economics paper of B Com students, from Wadia Womens college in Surat. When the issue came into light, Vice-chancellor Dr K N Chawda claimed that it was a minor error and no actions were taken against accused.”

Korat also alleged that there are discrepancies in giving grace marks to the students. He also alleged that that the V-C of VNSGU is a “confused person” and no proper decisions are taken by him.

The CYSS state chief added, “This year in many courses, seats are lying vacant…  Also, there is no transparency in the functioning of university. We got information through RTI and      found that university has appointed many persons for the post of   officers with regular salaries. Even though, they are marked present in the attendance register, they were seen attending BJP events during the working hours.”

Korat also shared the names of five candidates — Vishal Vasoya (an RTI  activists) for Computer Science section, Yogesh Mayavanshi for Arts faculty, Pinal Dudhat for Commerce faculty (first women candidate for commerce faculty), Dr Chetna Kachhadiya for Homeopathic faculty and  Kishan Ghori for Science Faculty. The names of remaining candidates will be announced in the coming days.

State AAP president Gopal Italia said the CYSS candidates have been selected based their clean image and their popularity in the society. “The CYSS has been formed by students who wanted to work in the academic field and bring change. These students are aware that the Congress and BJP having hand in glove in the university,”  he said.

