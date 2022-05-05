scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
AAP state vice-president under police detention for over 3 days, says party

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 5, 2022 4:47:45 am
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Wednesday that police has detained their state vice president Bhemabhai Chaudhary in Banaskantha for over three days to deter him from holding a farmers protest.

AAP alleged that three party workers: Bhemabhai Chaudhary, Karsanji Rajput and Navin Patel were detained by the Thara police station to stop them from holding a protest to demand supply of water in the sujalam sufalam canal and other farmer related issues. On Sunday evening, Chaudhary sat at a dharna at the Thara police station after he was withheld from holding a protest by the police.

In a press conference held at AAP Gujarat office in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, senior leader Isudan Gadhvi said, “As per article 22 of the Indian constitution, any person taken under custody must be presented before the magistrate within 24 hours. It has been over 80 hours but our leader Bhemabhai Chaudhary and two others are still under detention at Thara Police Station in a draconian manner by the police.”

“When they (police) can behave in such a cruel manner against farmer leaders then what they must be doing with the common people of Gujarat. The police are acting as a BJP agent to derail AAP’s efforts to raise the voice of people. Bhemabhai has been constantly raising issues of farmers in North Gujarat.,” Gadhvi added.

Gadhvi criticized the manner in which an FIR was lodged against AAP workers after BJP and AAP workers clashed on Tuesday in Surat. “The ones who are beaten up are later being framed in FIRs. Such is the state of law and order in Gujarat. Police have been systematically refusing us permission to hold events,” he said.

