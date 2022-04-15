AAP slams Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel for ‘cheating PM’ on condition of schools, launches helpline

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day stay in Gujarat where he is scheduled to visit the upgraded version of the state education department’s command and control centre (CCC 2.0) in Gandhinagar, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) state unit on Friday accused Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani of “cheating” the Prime Minister, alleging that schools in Gujarat were in poor condition.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad on Friday noon, the AAP Gujarat released a WhatsApp number as part of a campaign under which it has asked citizens to send them pictures and videos of schools in dilapidated condition or found committing malpractices in the state.

AAP state unit chief Gopal Italia said, “PM Modi is coming to Gujarat on April 18 to visit the upgraded CCC. We suspect that the CM and education minister are cheating the PM by keeping him in the dark about the schools in Gujarat. By showing him 2-3 good schools in the state, they are committing fraud. To make sure that these people do not fool the PM by keeping the reality of dilapidated schools away from him, the AAP has launched a number 95120 40404 on which the people of Gujarat can send us photos of schools in poor condition. We will compile the evidence and show it to the PM.”

During his three-day visit, the Prime Minister will take stock of the quality of school education, including learning outcomes, along with new initiatives undertaken in the state by the CCC. Also, there will be a virtual interaction session with teachers, students, school management committee (SMC) members as well as block and cluster resource centre coordinators.

The AAP has been engaged in a war of words with the ruling BJP in the state regarding the condition of government schools. On April 11, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited government schools in Vaghani’s constituency of Bhavnagar and made observations on the poor state of school buildings.

Soon after, two BJP MPs from Delhi paid similar visits to two government schools in Delhi and shared the same on social media claiming they are “exposing” the “world-class” education system of the Kejriwal government.

BJP MP Parvesh Singh Sahib, who represents West Delhi, visited the Delhi government’s school in Pandwala Khurd, while BJP MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, visited a government school in his constituency to highlight the condition of schools.

On April 6, Vaghani said parents who are unhappy with Gujarat’s education system should consider moving to another state or country to avail quality education for their children. Sisodia had criticised the statement terming it as an insult to the people of Gujarat.

“I am proud of the fact that our party has brought the issue of education to the forefront of political discourse in Gujarat, forcing other parties also to listen to the people on it. Recently, Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had come to Gujarat and exposed its poorly run schools. In return, Vaghani had only said ‘Thank You’ and kept mum. This itself shows the reality of schools in Gujarat,” Italia said.