Friday, Feb 24, 2023
AAP says Budget lacks vision and direction

Gadhvi said that the budget tabled in the state assembly has increased inflation for the common people. 

In Delhi and Punjab, the party has done so," said Gadhvi, and called it an extortion of 5,000 crore people at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party state president Isudan Gadhvi Friday said that the new state Budget “lacks vision and direction”.

“In 2022, they said that the incomes of the farmers will be doubled, but there is no provision for that. There are no provisions for those involved in fishing, animal keeping and their incomes have lessened.

There is no provisions even for women, and no relief has been given for those belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe or other backward classes, or the tribal population of 14%,” Gadhvi said in a press conference in Ahmedabad.

Gadhvi said that the budget tabled in the state assembly has increased inflation for the common people.  “There was a need to bring down the prices for petrol and diesel, but that did not happen. In sometime, the electricity bills will also increase. If AAP was in power, 300 units of electricity would have been made free by March 1.

In Delhi and Punjab, the party has done so,” said Gadhvi, and called it an extortion of 5,000 crore people at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

“Under the Surya Uday Yojana, farmers were promised to avail benefits, but that did not happen. The issues of water connection, irrigation, etc are not being discussed. It seems that it will take 40 years to deliver water..(to the farms),” added the state president.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 00:26 IST
