AAP retains Bilothi seat in Netrang Taluka panchayat

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) has retained the Bilothi seat in Netrang Taluka panchayat of Bharuch district, as its candidate, Praveen Vasava, won by 806 votes defeating BJP and Congress candidates as the results were declared on Thursday.

The AAP candidate contested the election in the absence of the party’s well-known face Chaitar Vasava (MLA from Dediyapada) and AAP’s Bharuch unit chief, Piyush Patel, who is presently in judicial custody in Bharuch in connection with a criminal case over a “quarrel”.

The BJP had roped in five MLAs and sitting MP Mansukh Vasava in the campaign, but the move did not bring much benefit to the party.

The BJP is ruling the Netrang Taluka Panchayat (TP) seat, with the support of a lone Congress candidate.

The AAP candidate from the Bilothi seat in Netrang TP, Gunvant Vasava (62), defeated the BJP and Congress and won by a margin of 798 votes. Gunvant and other winning candidates were purportedly taken to a private resort in Shahada taluka in Maharashtra amid concerns that the BJP may try to reach out to them.

On May 2, Gunvant Vasava accidentally fell on the bathroom floor in the resort and suffered a brain haemorrhage. He was shifted to a private hospital in Surat, where he was declared dead on May 6.

The by-election to the Bilothi seat took place on July 28, under tight police security. It saw a direct contest between the AAP’s Praveen Vasava, BJP candidate Kantilal Vasava and Congress’s Ranjeet Vasava.

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As the results were announced on Thursday, the AAP’s Praveen Vasava got 2,371 votes, defeating BJP candidate Kantilal Vasava who got 1,565 votes and Congress candidate Ranjeet Vasava got 160 votes. A total of 41 votes went to NOTA.

The Netrang TP election, on 16 seats, was held in May. After the results were declared, AAP won eight seats, followed by BJP with seven, and Congress won a single seat, with its candidate Naynaben Prajapati winning the Netrang-2 seat.

After Gunvant Vasava’s death, the BJP and AAP had an equal number of winning candidates – seven each. The BJP leaders reached out to Congress candidate Naynaben Prajapati and got her support to retain power in Netrang TP. She was made vice-president of Netrang TP by BJP.

The election was contested in the absence of Chaitar Vasava, who is presently in jail, while AAP Bharuch district president Piyush Patel is also in jail, in a criminal case over allegedly assaulting a person in Jhagadiya taluka.

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With the victory of Praveen Vasava, out of 16 seats in Netrang TP, BJP (with the support of Congress) and AAP had a tie, as each had 8 candidates.

Netrang Taluka president Anil Vasava said, “This victory shows that the public is with AAP and their support towards Chaitar Vasava, a well-known face in Bharuch and Narmada district. Public had poured their love in terms of votes to our candidate Praveen Vasava. Now our future step would be we will convene a meeting with our party top leaders and later decide.”

Netrang Taluka Development Officer Harish Patel said, “Both AAP and BJP has equal number of winning candidates. Now, if AAP has to rule, it should have two-third of the total elected leaders. At present, it will be too early to say anything as AAP has not started any proceedings to firm up its rule in Netrang TP.”