Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

AAP replaces Khambhat candidate, fifth seat to go for revision in a week

On November 8, AAP candidate from Dahegam seat in Gandhinagar, Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, dropped out of the contest days, while announcing another candidate Suhag Panchal in his place.

Also, in its 13th list of candidates released Wednesday, AAP had replaced three candidates. (File Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party Thursday replaced Bharatsinh Chavda, its candidate for Khambhat seat in Anand district.

The party announced its 14th list of 10 new candidates in Ahmedabad for the upcoming Assembly polls. In the Khambhat seat, AAP declared Arun Gohil as the new candidate, replacing Bharatsinh Chavda, against BJP MLA Mayur Raval. Bharatsinh Chavda was initially fielded in the 10th list earlier this month.

This is the fifth time the party is replacing a candidate in a span of one week.

Also, in its 13th list of candidates released Wednesday, AAP had replaced three candidates.

From the Amraiwadi seat in Ahmedabad, Bharat Patel, an advocate, was replaced by Vinay Gupta. From Manjalpur seat in Vadodara, Viral Panchal has been replaced by Vinay Chavan. From the Vadodara City, Chandrika Solanki has been replaced by Jigar Solanki, an advocate.

Chandrika Solanki was an ASHA worker, who was described by Italia as “a revolutionary woman to have fought and raised voice for the cause of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and for the women of Gujarat”.

Of the remaining nine seats to which candidates were announced Thursday, four were won by Congress in 2017, the rest by BJP. One seat in Valsad is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.

In Banaskantha, Virchand Chavda has been fielded against the Congress MLA Gulabsinh Rajput. In Jamnagar district, Vishal Tyagi has been fielded from Jamnagar South against BJP MLA Ranchhod Faldu, and Hemant Khava has been fielded from Jamjodhpur against MLA Chirag Kalariya of the Congress.

In Gir Somnath district, Devendra Solanki has been announced from Talala against the MLA Bhagwan Barad’s Congress seat, and Sejal Khunt has been fielded from Una, also a Congress seat held by Punja Vansh. Khumansinh Gohil was fielded against BJP MLA Parshottam Solanki in Bhavnagar Rural.

From Karjan in Vadodara district, Paresh Patel has been fielded against BJP sitting MLA Akshay Patel. Pradeepkumar Mishra has been announced the candidate from Jalalpore of Navsari constituency against the BJP MLA RC Patel. And from Umbergaon constituency in Valsad district which is a Scheduled Tribe reserved seat, Ashok Patel is the AAP candidate against BJP MLA Ramanlal Patkar.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 01:35:22 am
AAP candidate from Dediapada once a close confidante of Chhotubhai

Live Blog

