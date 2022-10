AAP releases sixth list of candidates for Gujarat polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday released its sixth list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. With this, the party, which has plans to contest on all 182 seats, has declared 73 candidates so far.

The latest list includes Amba Patel from Rapar seat in Kutch, Chetan Gajera and Bhupat Bhayani from Junagadh and Visavadar seats respectively of Junagadh district.

In North Gujarat, Dalpat Bhatiya will contest from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha, Bhagat Patel from Mehsana seat, Chirag Patel from Vijapur in Mehsana, Rupsinh Bhagoda from Bhiloda in Aravalli, Chunni Patel from Bayad in Aravalli, Alpesh Patel from Prantij in Sabarkantha, and Vijay Patel from Ghatlodiya in Ahmedabad.

From Central Gujarat, Manish Patel from Borsad, Gajendra Singh from Anklav and Amrish Patel from Umreth in Anand, Manu Patel from Kapadvanj in Kheda, Parvat Vagodia Fauji from Santrampur in Mahisagar, Viral Panchal from Manjalpur in Vadodara have been given the tickets. Dinesh Muniya has been fielded from Dahod seat. In South Gujarat, the candidates include Mahendra Navadiya from North Surat, Sunil Gamit from Dang, and Raju Marcha from Valsad.