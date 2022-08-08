scorecardresearch
Monday, August 08, 2022

‘AAP will usher in radical changes to create 10 lakh jobs in Gujarat’: Yuvrajsinh Jadeja

Promising to make all contractual staff in government services in the state permanent, Jadeja said hirings in Gujarat’s administrative departments still happen through an old system.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 8, 2022 5:34:05 pm
AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said Monday that his party will make all contractual workers in government services in the state permanent and introduce radical changes in the administrative system to achieve the target of 10 lakh jobs if voted to power in Gujarat.

In a press conference organised at the AAP state office in Ahmedabad on Monday, Jadeja criticised the BJP for questioning the claim of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that he would provide 10 lakh jobs in the state. “Since Arvind Kejriwal announced 10 lakh jobs for the youth of Gujarat, several BJP leaders have got a stomach ache. They have started telling lies that there is provision for only 5.6 lakh government jobs in Gujarat, then how can Kejriwal provide 10 lakh jobs,” he said.

“However, in two consecutive state Budget speeches, their own former deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel had claimed that he would provide 15-20 lakh jobs every year. What happened to that claim,” Jadeja sought to know.

The AAP leader pointed out that since the creation of Gujarat in 1960, its population has increased, and so has the number of districts. “However, hirings in administrative departments still happen through an old system wherein there is a grade-1 officer overseeing grade 2, 3 and 4 personnel. There is a need to radically change the hiring process. Moreover, like the AAP did in Punjab, we are going to make permanent all contractual staff in Gujarat, who constitute 50 per cent of those who have government jobs. Ten lakh jobs is a possible target and the AAP will certainly deliver,” Jadeja promised.

He further accused the BJP of not filling vacant posts in state government departments. “Instead of providing jobs to the youth, the state government is bent on destroying their livelihood. There have been just 5,497 government job postings in 2018-19 and 1,777 in 2019-20. Overall, there are vacancies in over 3,50,000 posts in 27 departments of the state government. Why is the BJP not sticking to its promise,” he asked.

First published on: 08-08-2022 at 05:34:05 pm

