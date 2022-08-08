‘AAP will usher in radical changes to create 10 lakh jobs in Gujarat’: Yuvrajsinh Jadeja

August 8, 2022 5:34:05 pm
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja said Monday that his party will make all contractual workers in government services in the state permanent and introduce radical changes in the administrative system to achieve the target of 10 lakh jobs if voted to power in Gujarat.
In a press conference organised at the AAP state office in Ahmedabad on Monday, Jadeja criticised the BJP for questioning the claim of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that he would provide 10 lakh jobs in the state. “Since Arvind Kejriwal announced 10 lakh jobs for the youth of Gujarat, several BJP leaders have got a stomach ache. They have started telling lies that there is provision for only 5.6 lakh government jobs in Gujarat, then how can Kejriwal provide 10 lakh jobs,” he said.
“However, in two consecutive state Budget speeches, their own former deputy chief minister and finance minister Nitin Patel had claimed that he would provide 15-20 lakh jobs every year. What happened to that claim,” Jadeja sought to know.
Subscriber Only Stories
The AAP leader pointed out that since the creation of Gujarat in 1960, its population has increased, and so has the number of districts. “However, hirings in administrative departments still happen through an old system wherein there is a grade-1 officer overseeing grade 2, 3 and 4 personnel. There is a need to radically change the hiring process. Moreover, like the AAP did in Punjab, we are going to make permanent all contractual staff in Gujarat, who constitute 50 per cent of those who have government jobs. Ten lakh jobs is a possible target and the AAP will certainly deliver,” Jadeja promised.
He further accused the BJP of not filling vacant posts in state government departments. “Instead of providing jobs to the youth, the state government is bent on destroying their livelihood. There have been just 5,497 government job postings in 2018-19 and 1,777 in 2019-20. Overall, there are vacancies in over 3,50,000 posts in 27 departments of the state government. Why is the BJP not sticking to its promise,” he asked.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
IIM Lucknow introduces Chief Marketing Officer Programme for working professionals
Planning to climb Mont Blanc? You might have to pay €15,000 to cover possible rescue and funeral costs
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker on Shailesh Lodha’s exit, why he makes actors sign ‘exclusive contract’
Instagram will soon test ultra tall 9:16 photos, says Adam Mosseri
Reservoirs filled to brim in Karnataka, 73 rain-related deaths this monsoon: Natural disaster monitoring centre
Pakistani militant leader killed in Afghanistan: Officials
‘Gully Boy ke baad bohot paisa kamaya hai’: Vijay Varma corrects report that says parents were assured of his success after Darlings
Equity mutual funds’ inflow drops 43% to Rs 8,898 crore in July
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: ‘She is a total nightmare’
Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma’s dance on Telugu hit number is too good to miss
Sridevi warned Janhvi Kapoor against joining Bollywood: ‘You get hurt too much’