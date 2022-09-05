AAP providing back-door entry to Patkar: Shah

Launching an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the party was trying to provide a backdoor entry to Medha Patkar who opposed the Narmada project.

“They have given backdoor entry to Medha Patkar who resisted the state’s lifeline Narmada (the Narmada dam project). Would you let such people enter Gujarat who oppose its development? This is Gujarat and we do not want anyone who opposes Gujarat,” Shah said. Shah also lambasted AAP for making attempts to make Patkar, who has been a candidate of AAP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, its leader.

He was addressing a public event marking the curtain-raiser of the 36th National Games and closing of 11th Khel Mahakumbh of the Gujarat government at TransStadia in Ahmedabad city. Lion was declared the mascot of the National Games to be held across Gujarat between September 29 and October 12.

The event was also attended by CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, President of Gujarat BJP CR Paatil and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi.