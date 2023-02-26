AAP not afraid of CBI or ED: Mann on Sisodia arrest

The AAP does not fear anyone, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Bhavnagar in response to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Manish Sisodia’s arrest in Delhi Sunday.

“They target only those they fear. Have you seen them taking someone who cannot speak? We do not fear anyone, be it ED or CBI,” Mann told media persons during a press conference.

“They think that by arresting Satyendra Jain (the Delhi AAP MLA), they will destroy our hospitals; by taking Sisodia they will destroy our schools. But we do not fear anyone. They fear that the AAP is expanding in the entire country in some way,” added Mann.

AAP Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi said BJP has put several agencies behind (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal and his several ministers fearing the acceptance of the AAP in the entire country. “About 75 people lost their lives in the hooch tragedy that happened in Gujarat, none of the ministers went to jail or were arrested. Drugs worth Rs 20,000 crore were seized, but no one was arrested. They just got scared of the honest politics of Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia,” Gadhvi stated in a video message shared.

He also alleged that the BJP tried to get Sisodia defect like they did with Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra chief minister), but failed. “So, they are just trying to scare us through these agencies,” he said.