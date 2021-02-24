AAP not a challenge to BJP but an alternative to Cong: Rupani

Gujarat CM and BJP leader Vijay Rupani with Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, after emerging victorious on the counting day of Gujarat Municipal Corporation polls, in Ahmedabad, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not a challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat, but has emerged as an alternative to Congress in Surat, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.

Interacting with the media after addressing an election gathering at a private golf club in Ahmedabad, Rupani claimed that the AAP is not going to win any seat in the elections to the panchayats and nagarpalikas later this week.

Rupani said, “I believe that we (BJP) do not face any challenge (from AAP). AAP has won in those areas where Congress corporators had got elected last time. So, now AAP is a big challenge for the Congress. Except for that (Surat), AAP has got a place nowhere in Gujarat. So, (AAP has) breached Congress’s fortress. AAP has come up as an alternative to Congress there. Now, no AAP candidate is going to win in Gujarat. And the BJP juggernaut will continue to roll the way it has rolled (in municipal corporations).”

Rupani, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week after he fainted while addressing a public gathering in Vadodara, tested negative for the viral infection on February 21 and resumed election campaigning for the party. On Tuesday, he participated in the party’s function to celebrate the victory in six municipal corporations at Khanpur office of the party in Ahmedabad city.

On Wednesday, Rupani addressed a public gathering in Bavla tehsil of Ahmedabad district. Referring to the results of municipal corporations in which Congress has been routed, Rupani said that the people of Gujarat have rejected it even for being in the opposition.

“People are looking at Congress with hate… And I have full faith that people of rural Gujarat will also defeat Congress,” Rupani said.

In 2015, BJP had won all the six municipal corporations that went for general elections. However, the party was defeated by Congress in majority of the elections of district panchayats and taluka panchayats in rual Gujarat. This year, BJP is aiming to improve its performance in the panchayat elections.

Rupani cited a number of farmer-oriented initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central Government and Gujarat government and added that the BJP government is committed to double the income of farmers.

Claiming that the rate of unemployment is lowest in Gujarat among major states of India, Rupani said, “In past three years, my government has given government jobs to 1.60 lakh youths.”