AAP names another 10 candidates in its 10th list

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday declared 10 candidates in its 10th list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat which are to be held on December 1 and December 5.

So far, the party has declared 118 candidates.

Of the 10 seats to which candidates were declared, five in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Anand and Surendranagar districts are held by the Congress.

In a press conference in Ahmedabad, AAP Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya declared Kanti Thakor from the Kalol in Gandhinagar district, and two candidates, Taj Qureshi and Harun Nagori, from Dariapur and Jamalpur-Khadiya seats respectively in Ahmedabad district.

These constituencies are represented by Congress MLAs.

In Bhavnagar, AAP has announced Dr. ZP Kheni from Palitana constituency, Hamir Rathod from Bhavnagar East and Arvind Solanki from Dasada in Surendranagar.

Arjun Bharwad will contest from Petlad seat in Anand, while Bharat Rathva was declared the candidate from Halol in Panchmahal. Harshad Vaghela and Kanchan Jariwala were declared candidates from Nadiad in Kheda district and Surat East in Surat district respectively.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce on Friday the name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinions given by the people of the state, party office-bearers said Thursday.

On October 29, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party.

He had said that people could submit their points of view till November 3 evening and on the basis of their opinions, the name of the party’s chief ministerial face would be announced the next day.