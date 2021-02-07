AAP MP’s promise: people-centric policies, Delhi-like ‘model state’

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh Saturday promised people-centric policies and a Delhi-like “model state” in Gujarat if the party was voted to power in the local bodies. The AAP will be contesting the civic polls for the first time in the state and has till now declared 99 candidates for the SMC polls.

At a party’s election campaign in Surat Saturday, the AAP national spokesperson said, “You have kept on providing chances upon chances to the BJP… When Anna (Hazare) movement was ongoing, children dragged their fathers and grandfathers by the hand to fly our flag high. It is from that womb that the AAP was born. Thus, don’t teach us patriotism… Every AAP worker can live for Bharat Mata and die for Bharat Mata… Patriotism is to live for the country, die for the country, and to work for the people of the country… Only words can’t suffice as patriotism. You have to sacrifice, fast for 15 days, go to jail, get cases registered against you…”

Targeting the ruling BJP in the state, he said, “Businessmen give funds and votes to kamal phool (lotus flower, BJP’s election symbol) and for five years kamal inko fool banate hai (BJP makes a fool out of voters for the next 5 years). And here they have been doing it for 30 years. But remember, for them, there are only two businesspersons in the country: one named Adani another is Ambani. It is not diamond, cloth, vegetable businesspersons… When the American president’s daughter comes, she says she wants to see (Delhi Chief Minister) Kejriwal’s school. Earlier, people would say ‘learn from America, and now the Americans are saying: ‘learn from Kejriwal, learn from AAP’.”

Singh said the people of Gujarat chose the BJP in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, but they should at least give the AAP one opportunity in the local body polls.

“Across the country, there are dynastic politics prevailing… From Abdullahs, Muftis, Pawars, Badals, Chautalas, Thackerays, Yadavs, Paswans, Sorens, and Gandhis, your vote doesn’t go to the party, it goes to these select handful families. If you want leaders from the common households, then give your votes to the AAP,” Singh said.

Referring to the farmers’ protests, Singh said he has been against the “three black laws since day one”.

“The (farmers’) movement has been going on since the past 73 days and they are calling it an international conspiracy, saying they (the protesting farmers) are sitting here because of (Swedish environmental activist) Greta Thunberg, (popstar) Rihanna.”

Singh also unveiling a 10-point guarantee card specific to Surat, a substitute for an election manifesto ahead of the Surat Municipal Corporation polls, guaranteeing free water, halving of property tax for residences, abolishing the professional tax, live streaming of municipal corporation elected wing’s proceedings and meetings, among others.