AAP MLA Italia alleges police misbehaviour with his elderly mother

AAP MLA from Visavadar Gopal Italiya on Tuesday alleged that police officials misbehaved with his elderly mother when they were at his residence in Surat’s Mota Varachha to serve a non-bailable warrant issued against him.

Earlier on the day, Utran police officials went to Italiya’s residence and inquired with his mother about his whereabouts and informed her about the NBW issued against him by the Mehsana court, police officials said. Italiya was informed of this by his mother over a phone call.

Condemning the incident and alleging cops misbehaving with her mother, Italiya later uploaded a video on social media and said, “…First, they spoke to my elderly mother, who was well behaved, and later started misbehaving with her and used abusive language… Police officials know that I am in Visavadar. They should have come here…”