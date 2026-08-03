Convicted of ‘assaulting’ forest officials, Gujarat AAP MLA moves court

In his appeal, Vasava has challenged the trial court's judgment and simultaneously sought suspension of the sentence and stay on the conviction pending disposal of the appeal.

Written by: Aditi Raja
2 min readVadodaraUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 08:04 PM IST
AAP's Vasava, MLA from Dediapada, was convicted by an Additional Sessions Court in Rajpipla on June 23 along with eight co-accused, including his wife Shakuntala Vasava, for offences arising out of an incident in November 2023. (File Photo)Vasava, MLA from Dediapada, was convicted by an Additional Sessions Court in Rajpipla on June 23 along with eight co-accused, including his wife Shakuntala Vasava, for offences arising out of an incident in November 2023. (File Photo)
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Nearly six weeks after a Narmada court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment in connection with a 2023 case of assault on forest department officials, AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava has approached the Gujarat High Court (HC) challenging both his conviction and sentence, while seeking suspension of the punishment to secure bail during the pendency of his appeal.

Vasava, MLA from Dediapada, was convicted by an Additional Sessions Court in Rajpipla on June 23 along with eight co-accused, including his wife Shakuntala Vasava, for offences arising out of an incident in November 2023 in which forest officials were allegedly assaulted during an encroachment removal drive in Bogaj village. The trial court sentenced all nine convicts to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines.

Also Read | What Chaitar Vasava’s 7-year jail term means for AAP’s Gujarat plan

According to the prosecution, Vasava summoned some forest department officials to his residence over a land dispute, where they were allegedly assaulted and threatened. The prosecution case also stated that he “fired an unlicensed firearm in the air.” The accused were convicted for offences including rioting, obstructing and assaulting public servants, extortion and offences under the Arms Act.

In his appeal, Vasava has challenged the trial court’s judgment and simultaneously sought suspension of the sentence and stay on the conviction pending disposal of the appeal.

Also Read | Sentenced to jail along with AAP MLA and others, woman with newborn gets Gujarat High Court bail

The applications come weeks after the HC granted similar relief to five co-convicts, including Shakuntala Vasava, suspending their sentences pending appeal. While granting them bail, the court observed that they were not the principal accused, had not been attributed any specific overt act causing injuries, and had been convicted primarily with the aid of the principles of common intention and unlawful assembly under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

At the time, Chaitar Vasava had not moved the HC against his conviction or sentence. His applications will come up for hearing on August 5.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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