Convicted of ‘assaulting’ forest officials, Gujarat AAP MLA moves court

Vasava, MLA from Dediapada, was convicted by an Additional Sessions Court in Rajpipla on June 23 along with eight co-accused, including his wife Shakuntala Vasava, for offences arising out of an incident in November 2023. (File Photo)

Nearly six weeks after a Narmada court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment in connection with a 2023 case of assault on forest department officials, AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava has approached the Gujarat High Court (HC) challenging both his conviction and sentence, while seeking suspension of the punishment to secure bail during the pendency of his appeal.

Vasava, MLA from Dediapada, was convicted by an Additional Sessions Court in Rajpipla on June 23 along with eight co-accused, including his wife Shakuntala Vasava, for offences arising out of an incident in November 2023 in which forest officials were allegedly assaulted during an encroachment removal drive in Bogaj village. The trial court sentenced all nine convicts to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed fines.