AAP’s Manoj Soarthiya, party workers detained outside Gujarat Assembly while protesting fee hike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers including its state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya were detained by police in Gandhinagar on Monday after they staged a protest outside Gujarat Vidhansabha on the issue of fee hike in private schools.

According to police, as many as eight AAP workers including Sorathiya were detained after they started to march towards Vidhansabha in order to submit a memorandum to the chief minister demanding the lowering of fees in private schools in Gujarat.

“There is no democracy left in Gujarat, the state government is misusing police and administration to illegally pick up AAP workers for merely protesting for the sake of parents. AAP will continue to fight for the people of Gujarat,” Sorathiya said, moments before he was whisked away in a police van.

Later, several AAP workers reached the Gandhinagar Collector’s office, where Sorathiya was taken by the police, to submit the memorandum to the collector regarding the fee hike.

AAP has been protesting against the decision of a 5 per cent hike in fees of private schools on a yearly basis.

Recently, the Fee Regulatory Committee (FRC), a body appointed by the state government, had approved a 5 per cent hike in 82 private schools across the state. AAP has alleged that the committee does not have parents as members.

Last week, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia said his party workers will give a memorandum to collectors in all 33 districts of Gujarat demanding the rollback of hike in fees and, the inclusion of parents in the FRC.