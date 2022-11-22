AAP like Siberian birds that migrate when election comes, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) “Siberian birds” that “migrate when election comes and return when its over” and termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a “Modi Virodhiyon Jodo Yatra”.

Speaking at a political rally in Sabarkantha’s Bayad, Fadnavis said, “Do you know all these people of AAP are like Siberian birds? In Siberia, during extreme cold weather, the birds when they do not find anyting to eat, they fly to Mumbai and Surat, stay there for 2-3 months and when then cold weather ends fly back from Surat and Mumbai. AAP are like these Siberian birds that migrate when election comes and return when its over”.

He further called them “liars” and as someone who would “dance in anyone”s marriage”.

“Also, as you know there are some people in each village who start dancing in anybody’s marriage the moment band starts playing. Such are these people. Their habit is lying. After lying throughout the day they sit at night to evaluate their lies of the day and plan lies for the next day,” the BJP leader added.

Accusing AAP to have deteriorated the law and order situation in Punjab, he said, “In Punjab, people are innocent, they believed in their revdi promises and elected them. But they are regretting it now. People are murdered in broad daylight, looted, such a bad law and order system that Punjab never witnessed.”

Seeking support and vote for BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis said that when the “son of Gujarat is taking care of the entire country then the entire Gujarat should back him” as today “national and world forces are dreaming on how to defeat Modi”.

“Yuvraj came here, you know who is Yuvraj, I don’t call him Pappu but Yuvraj and what he speake I don’t understand that. At a time when there is election in Gujarat he is carrying out Bharat Jodo Yatra, he is roaming somehwere else. He comes for a day because he knows there is no point in coming to Gujarat. The seat where he addresses that seat is lost. The Bharat Jodo Yatra what Yuvraj ji started is not Bharat Jodo Yatra but Opposition Jodo Yatra,” he added referring to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Through Modi Virodhiyon Jodo Yatra they try to create an identity by coming together but no matter they try…,” Fadnavis added.

Meanwhile, speaking at a rally in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar constituency, Fadnavis added, “This time such would be an immersion (visarjan) for Congress that it must not have ever thought. Rahul Gandhi is well aware about that and that is the reason he has vanished from Gujarat after one rally.”

Fadnavis also reacted to Rahul’s remarks about Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

“He is abusing Savarkarji. He is saying that he is not Savarkar but mafiveer. He is not a freedom fighter but mafiveer… You should be ashamed. The person who took all the suffering in Andaman’s prison, Rahul Gandhi you will not understand his sacrifice.”

Last week, Rahul questioned Savarkar’s nationalism by citing from a letter in which he had sought mercy from the British.

Fadnavis added that the Congress has always humiliated Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.