AAP leader submits complaint over ‘online sexual harassment’

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) state spokesperson, Tuli Banerjee, has submitted a complaint to the Cyber Crime Cell in Ahmedabad rural Tuesday alleging sexual harassment by unknown persons on social media platform.

In her complaint, submitted to Cyber Crime police station of Ahmedabad rural in Makarba area, Banerjee stated a

few social media users had uploaded her picture on Facebook and posted “obscene and derogatory comments” in Gujarati.



“I was recently browsing Facebook, when I noticed a picture of mine along with derogatory and obscene comments in Gujarati were uploaded on the platform. The person had not only posted my pic but also tagged me in the obscene post.

I felt like I was being sexually harassed and must lodge a police complaint because I believe the persons posting such comments are potential rapists.

I have taken screenshots and saved links of the objectionable posts that are still active on Facebook to submit to police as evidence. I personally don’t know any of the social media users involved,” Banerjee said.



A police official with Ahmedabad rural Cyber Crime Cell said the complaint of the victim has been received Tuesday evening, but no FIR has been lodged yet.