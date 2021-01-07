AAP leader sends notice to Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel over farmers’ protest remark

scorecardresearch
In a notice, addressed to office of Patel, AAP leader and a farmer Bhemabhai Chaudhary from Banaskantha demanded an apology for Patel’s “defamotory speech against the farmers”.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | January 7, 2021 2:55:05 am
A Gujarat AAP leader sent a legal notice to Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Wednesday seeking his “apology” for his comments on the ongoing farmers’ protest at the Delhi border.

“You have said in your speech that farmers (who are protesting) are connected to China and they are like ‘tukhde tukde’ gang. You have also made statements that the farmers are Khalistanis, which is totally unacceptable and defamatory to me as a farmer (sic),” read the notice by Chaudhary.

