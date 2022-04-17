AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja granted bail, barred from entering Gandhinagar

A Gandhinagar sessions court on Saturday granted bail to AAP leader Yuvrajsinh Jadeja and another persons arrested for allegedly assaulting police personnel and dragging one of them on a vehicle’s bonnet. As part of bail conditions, the court has, however, barred Jadeja and the other accused from entering Gandhinagar district until chargesheet in the case is filed.

Jadeja and Dipakkumar Zala, who were booked under charges including attempt to murder, argued before the Gandhinagar district sessions court that there was no act committed by them to cause death and neither was there any intention of hurting the complainant police personnel or any other police officer and that there was no bodily injury caused to the said personnel.

Both the accused were booked under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causes hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assaults a public servant) and 114 (abettor present),

On the other hand, public prosecutor HN Raval had argued that the two accused who are “known as students’/candidates’ leader, have made a provocative speech against the Government”, and that the two “tried to drive over the police officer” during the protest by Vidyasahayaks, with the Vidyashayaks gathering at the Vidhan Sabha without any police permission.

Additional sessions judge DK Soni deemed it fit to grant bail to Jadeja and Zala, noting that both are residents of Gujarat and thus their availability during trial will not be hampered.

A student activist and a whistleblower, Jadeja joined AAP in 2020 and in the past three years, his complaints of irregularities in government recruitment have resulted in the cancellation of two government exams (Bin Sachivalay clerk and office assistant exam and head clerk recruitment by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) exam), over three dozen arrests, and an ongoing investigation into irregularities with respect to two more exams.

After the GSSSB head clerk recruitment exam was cancelled following a paper leak, its chairman Asit Vora had resigned on February 8 this year. A press conference by Jadeja where he gave evidence of an alleged paper leak in the recruitment of Van Rakshak (Forest Guard) posts, led to the state government accepting irregularities at a few centres in Gujarat.