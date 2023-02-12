AAP demands JPC probe into allegations against Adani group

Gujarat unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday held a rally demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into various allegations against the Adani group of industries.

The rally was held from its Ahmedabad city office on Ashram road to the Sabarmati Ashram. “We pray to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) that he offers some wisdom to the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hold an investigation against (Gautam) Adani… and take steps (so) that any other such corruption does not happen,” said state AAP state president Isudan Gadhvi.

Also Read | AAP workers hold protests across states demanding Adani probe

Along with Gujarat AAP workers, its working presidents Jagmal Vala, Jewel Vasara and Raju Solanki also took part in the rally.