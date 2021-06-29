AAP inflates figures about people joining them: CR Paatil

Paatil said this while interacting with mediapersons after attending the meeting of Gujarat BJP’s state executive at party headquarters here. (File Photo)

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil, on Monday, alleged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of releasing inflated figures about people joining the party and added that the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is an award winner for Goebbels propaganda. Paatil also stated that he is not taking the AAP very seriously since Gujarat is a different state where a third party has never succeeded.

Paatil said this while interacting with mediapersons after attending the meeting of Gujarat BJP’s state executive at party headquarters here.

The meeting was held after 11 months due to Covid-19 pandemic and only expected members from Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad attended it in person while the rest of the members attended it virtually. Those who attended the meeting at Shree Kamalam included Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Party incharge Bhupender Yadav attended the meeting virtually.

This was the first meeting of the state executive after appointment of Paatil as president of Gujarat BJP.

During his media interaction, when asked if BJP sees AAP as an opposition in Gujarat, Paatil said, “AAP is propagating it even if one person joins them… They have to give false number… Even if the photograph shows 25 persons, they say 300 joined (them) and issue a press (release). So, Arvind Kejriwal – to speak a lie repeatedly – is an award winner for Goebbels Propaganda. Critically we have to keep a watch on them, but I am not taking them very seriously because Gujarat is a different kind of a state. Apart from two parties (BJP and Congress) a third party has never succeeded.”

A noted businessman-philanthropist from Surat, Mahesh Savani, has recently joined AAP.

In reply to a question related to AAP, without naming anyone, Paatil said, “BJP has 1.14 crore registered voters. Around 58 lakh are members of Page Committees. We are definitely keeping an eye on them (AAP). But, we are confident that there is a difference between a political leader joining a political party and an industrialist joining a party. At times, industrialists join (a political party) due to their personal prejudices, for their personal works. Whereas, a (political) worker or leader joins (a party) for political activity. We are also keeping the difference between the two in mind.”

On Sunday, addressing mediapersons, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had termed AAP as a party limited to just one city in the entire country while alleging it of spreading falsehood and rumours. He also said that AAP will not be accepted by the people of Gujarat.

Paatil said that detailed discussions were held in the meeting of the executive on various issues including the state government’s preparedness for the possible third wave of Covid-19 and upcoming assembly elections.

About the assembly elections, Paatil said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is BJP’s main leadership and the assembly elections will be fought under the collective leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, various ministers and senior party leaders.

In the meeting, the executive also thanked PM Narendra Modi for the support in providing oxygen and hospital beds during the second wave of the pandemic.

Paatil said that it was because of the encouragement provided to scientists of our country by Modi that people got two vaccines. The executive also thanked Rupani and Patel for the support provided by the state government to people during the second wave and cyclone Tauktae last month. It also paid tributes to those who died in the pandemic.