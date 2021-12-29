scorecardresearch
Gujarat: AAP holds ‘yagna’ after Savani hospitalised

Savani was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad on Monday evening after during a routine check-up at the protest site.

December 29, 2021
December 29, 2021 4:53:40 am
Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday organised a “yagna” after party leader Mahesh Savani was hospitalised during a hunger strike over the alleged leak of examination paper for the recruitment of head clerks in state government departments.

The “yagna” (fire ritual) was held at the state party office here to pray for the good health of its leaders and activists sitting on the indefinite fast and lodged in jail since last week over their fight in connection with the exam paper leak case.

Savani and AAP Delhi MLA and Gujarat incharge Gulab Singh were on an indefinite fast at the party office since last Wednesday, demanding justice for around 88,000 candidates who appeared in the December 12 examination for recruitment as head clerks in government departments. The exam was later cancelled due to the paper leak.

