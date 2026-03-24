Gujarat local body polls: AAP to contest all 12,000 seats, releases first list of 455 ahead of Kejriwal tour

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The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its campaign for the Gujarat local body elections Tuesday, releasing an initial list of 455 candidates and announcing it will contest all 12,000 seats across the state independently.
The announcement coincided with a high-profile visit from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who are set to arrive at Rajkot International Airport Tuesday evening for a three-day tour of the state.
Releasing the first list, AAP Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi framed the election as a battle between common citizens and established political families. The initial 455 names include 155 candidates for municipal corporations, 108 for district panchayats, 142 for taluka panchayats, and 50 for municipalities.
“Today, the AAP has started a new kind of politics by giving tickets to the common people,” Gadhvi said in a video statement. As the state president of Aam Aadmi Party, I am proud that we had the dream that the politics of father and son is over; now the politics of common people has started, and that is our good fortune.”
Gadhvi further said, “Till now, if there was a BJP MP, his son wants to become an MLA, his son gets a ticket in the district panchayat or municipality and municipal elections, thus the common worker never got a chance. Or only the sons of millionaires or leaders used to get the opportunity. Now the Aam Aadmi Party is giving opportunities to contest elections in Gujarat. I hope and pray that the people of Gujarat will rise above caste and religion and accept this new politics.”
“Until now, politics was for the sons of millionaires or MPs. A common worker never got a chance. We are ending the era of father-son dynastic politics,” he said, adding that a second list is expected by March 29–30.
Kejriwal will hold a rally at the New Marketing Yard in Amreli on Wednesday. AAP state organisation general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, “Arvind Kejriwalji and Bhagwant Mannji are coming to Gujarat. They will have a three-day visit to Gujarat. A grand meeting has been organised at 3 pm in the new marketing yard in Amreli. This is the first and largest programme of the AAP Amreli, so people from the surrounding areas will also be in large numbers.
“This meeting will bring a message of faith and change within Gujarat. There is a movement to free Gujarat from the slavery of the BJP and the BJP’s corruption; it is starting. We hope that the word of this meeting will reach every person in Gujarat.”
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