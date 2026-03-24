Gujarat local body polls: AAP to contest all 12,000 seats, releases first list of 455 ahead of Kejriwal tour

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched its campaign for the Gujarat local body elections Tuesday, releasing an initial list of 455 candidates and announcing it will contest all 12,000 seats across the state independently.

The announcement coincided with a high-profile visit from AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who are set to arrive at Rajkot International Airport Tuesday evening for a three-day tour of the state.

Releasing the first list, AAP Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi framed the election as a battle between common citizens and established political families. The initial 455 names include 155 candidates for municipal corporations, 108 for district panchayats, 142 for taluka panchayats, and 50 for municipalities.