‘I know how to end corruption, give AAP a chance,’ says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Addressing a massive road show in Nikol area of Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that he has come to Gujarat to make Gujaratis win.

“I don’t know how to do politics but I do know how to end corruption. We have finished corruption in Delhi. Today if you go to any office in Delhi, you don’t have to pay a bribe. Similarly, Bhagwant Mann ended corruption in Punjab in mere 10 days of his governance. If you don’t believe me, ask any of your friends in Punjab. Today, all work gets done in Punjab be it license office, tehsildar office, within 10 minutes. In Delhi and Punjab, if anyone asks for a bribe, people say ‘Kejriwal aa jayega (Kejriwal will come)’ and ‘Bhagwant Mann aa jayega (Bhagwant Mann will come)’. And what happens in Gujarat?” said Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal waves to the crowd (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

“Today I have not come to badmouth any party, I have not come to defeat BJP or Congress, I have come to make Gujarat and Gujaratis win. Give one chance to AAP, if you don’t like us during our five years of work then you can anyway bring these people back to power,” the Delhi CM added.

Crowd at the roadshow in Gujarat (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Crowd at the roadshow in Gujarat (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Kejriwal’s road show started from Mata Khodiyar temple in Nikol of Ahmedabad around 5 pm and ended in Bapunagar under heavy police presence after AAP Gujarat workers submitted a complaint to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner stating that Kejriwal has been issued threats for the road show.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “Today all of you have come with tricolour flags so it is clear that you all are patriots. If there is anyone anti-national then it is those who are trying to divide the patriots.”