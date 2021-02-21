AAP files complaint against BJP MLA for sharing ‘doctored’ video

In an application submitted to Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar, the AAP leader sought that an offense be filed against BJP's Harsh Sanghavi.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Surat president Mahendra Navadiya Saturday accused BJP’s Majura MLA, Harsh Sanghavi, of releasing an alleged doctored video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with an intent to tarnish his image.

In an application submitted to Surat Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar, the AAP leader sought that an offense be filed against Sanghavi. He also handed over the original video address of Kejriwal along with the “dubbed and fabricated speech” uploaded by Sanghavi on Twitter.

“BJP MLA of Majura seat in Surat had released a fabricated video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle on February 19 at 14.46 pm, titled ‘Kejriwalji Gujarat se itni nafrat kyu’,” Navadiya stated in the application.

The application adds, “The said video was forged by taking video graphic excerpts from a public speech given by Kerjiwal in the past and dubbing over it with distorted versions of Kejriwal statements in past, as well as using mimicked versions of Kejriwal’s voice to make it appear as if the statements were being made by him, whereas he had not made such statements in the said speech… By such action, the reputation of Kerjiwal had been affected by such defamatory, false and frivolous tweet… .”

Sanghavi told The Indian Express, “I got this video on a WhatsApp group and got it verified through my sources and found that it was not edited video, but genuine. I have got all the evidences and at appropriate time and place, I will give it.”