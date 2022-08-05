AAP distributes free ration kits to kin of hooch tragedy victims

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers distributed free ration kits to the family of hooch tragedy victims in villages of Botad Thursday. The AAP also attacked the ruling BJP-led state government for alleged apathy in the case.

AAP spokesperson-cum-Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency chief Umesh Makwana and other AAP workers visited Rojid, Vahiya and Ranpari villages of Botad, which were affected in the hooch tragedy, and distributed ration kits and announced to fund schooling expenses of two children who were orphaned in the tragedy for five years.

At least 42 persons died in the villages of Ahmedabad and Botad after hundreds of residents allegedly consumed spurious liquor.

Makwana told The Indian Express that his team interacted with the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

“We found out that several families which lost their loved ones belong to the extremely poor strata. So we have distributed 35-40 ration kits with month-long stock of food to each of the families in three villages. We run a ‘Manavta Sewa Rath’ charity organisation in Botad through which we will fund five years of schooling expenses of two boys aged three-and-a-half years and five years.” Makwana said that he has also demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the state government as ex gratia for families of each deceased.

“Almost all the deceased men were primary bread earners of their families… The CM has not found time yet to interact with them, at least provide them the compensation,” said Makwana.