AAP distributes free ration kits to kin of hooch tragedy victims

August 5, 2022 2:34:47 am
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers distributed free ration kits to the family of hooch tragedy victims in villages of Botad Thursday. The AAP also attacked the ruling BJP-led state government for alleged apathy in the case.
AAP spokesperson-cum-Bhavnagar Lok Sabha constituency chief Umesh Makwana and other AAP workers visited Rojid, Vahiya and Ranpari villages of Botad, which were affected in the hooch tragedy, and distributed ration kits and announced to fund schooling expenses of two children who were orphaned in the tragedy for five years.
At least 42 persons died in the villages of Ahmedabad and Botad after hundreds of residents allegedly consumed spurious liquor.
Makwana told The Indian Express that his team interacted with the families of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.
Subscriber Only Stories
“We found out that several families which lost their loved ones belong to the extremely poor strata. So we have distributed 35-40 ration kits with month-long stock of food to each of the families in three villages. We run a ‘Manavta Sewa Rath’ charity organisation in Botad through which we will fund five years of schooling expenses of two boys aged three-and-a-half years and five years.” Makwana said that he has also demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the state government as ex gratia for families of each deceased.
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
“Almost all the deceased men were primary bread earners of their families… The CM has not found time yet to interact with them, at least provide them the compensation,” said Makwana.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Taiwan and Ukraine’Premium
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linkedPremium
Latest News
Maharashtra surpasses last year’s swine flu tally by 42.6%
Citizens to enjoy rides in first AC double-decker bus from September: BEST
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits, say contractor; officials say no caste bias
Haryana fire officer under fire for delay in providing RTI information
CWG 2022: Ghosal-Pallikal power into mixed doubles quarterfinals
Expecting one of our trustees to be included in new trust: Harijan Sevak Sangh
Illustrated book on oral health for children released at PGI
Sex racket busted at Pune spa; 5 booked, 4 women rescued
Newborn girl rescued after buried alive in Sabarkantha
Cong discusses first list of candidates for Assembly polls in Ahmedabad meet
PM inaugurates hospital in Dharampur
Kerala Skater’s body handed over to kin after autopsy