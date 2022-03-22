AAP Delhi MLA appointed party incharge for state poll campaign

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed Delhi MLA Gulab Singh Yadav as its election campaign incharge and Dr Sandeep Pathak, their Rajya Sabha nominee, as its Gujarat incharge on Monday.

“Delhi MLA Gulab Singh Yadav who was our Gujarat incharge has been promoted and appointed as the election campaign incharge for Gujarat polls. Dr Sandeep Pathak, an associate professor at IIT-Delhi, has been appointed Gujarat incharge in place of Yadav,” said, spokesperson, AAP Gujarat.

Dr Pathak served as crucial strategist for the AAP in Delhi assembly elections 2020 as well as in Punjab assembly elections of 2022.