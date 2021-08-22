AAP councillor’s brother arrested for rape in Surat

Surat police arrested the brother of an Aam Aadmi Party councillor on August 20 for allegedly raping a Dalit woman.

According to police, Mehul Vavaliya, the younger brother of AAP councillor from ward number 4 Dharmendra Vavaliya, a resident of the Kapodara area, was arrested following a complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she had enrolled in the driving school owned by the accused. On August 16, Mehul told her they had to go to Navsari to give written exams for her driving license, she said. Mehul then allegedly took her to a flat in a residential society where he raped and assaulted her.

The woman then got admitted in the SMIMER hospital from where she contacted the police station concerned and lodged a complaint on August 19.

Mehul has been arrested under under IPC sections 323, 376(2), and sections 3(2),5 (a), 3(1)(w)(i) of the The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Assistant Commissioner of Police SC/ST cell R K Zala, who is the investigating officer in the case, said, “We have registered offence of rape. The victim was also beaten by the accused following which she got admitted in the SMIMER hospital. Her condition is stable.”

Following the arrest, BJP leaders from Hira Baug area took out a protest rally to AAP Councillor Dharmedra Vavalviya’s office in Kapodara area. The police reached the spot and controlled the situation. The AAP councillor said that if his brother was involved in the crime, he should be punished.

“We will never tolerate such acts, “Vavaliya said.