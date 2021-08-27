AAP councillor held for ‘stopping buses’ to check fitness certificate

Surat police on Thursday arrested an Aam Aadmi Party councillor and a party worker for allegedly stopping city buses to check the fitness certificates.

AAP Councillor from ward number 4, Kapodara, Dharmendra Vavaliya and party worker Arjun Patel were arrested based on a complaint filed by bus driver Rahul Rokde, a resident of Palsana village in Surat city.

Rokde had been working as a driver since the last two years with Hansha Travels private limited company which holds a contract with the Surat Municipal Corporation to run city bus services.

Police said that on August 25 evening, when Rokde was driving the bus which was on its way to Utran from Kapodara area, Vavaliya and Patel stopped the city bus and demanded the fitness certificate issued by the Surat RTO.

The driver failed to show the certificate and called the supervisor. Meanwhile, the passengers in the bus were refunded the ticket amount by the AAP councillor.

Supervisor Minhaz Patel turned up at the spot and tried to sort out the problem. The AAP Councillor had stopped eight buses which allegedly did not have fitness certificate.

Kapdoara police reached the spot and dispersed the mob.

After Rokde lodged a complaint with Kapodara police station, police registered an offence under IPC sections 341, 342, 114 against Vavaliya and Patel.

Both of them were arrested Thursday and released on bail later in the afternoon.

Vavaliya, who is also the SMC Public Transport Mobility Committee member, told The Indian Express, “I got information that several buses run by the SMC in the city under contract basis are not having fitness certificates. We checked it at Kapodara and found out that eight Surat city buses were not having fitness certificates. As a member of the Public Transport Mobility Committee of SMC, it is my duty to check the fitness certificate of the buses running in the city…”

Authorities of Hansa Travels private limited did not respond to calls or messages despite repeated attempts.

Kapodara police inspector A. J. Chaudhary said, “We have arrested AAP councillor Vavaliya and another AAP worker for wrongful confinement of passengers. The passengers had to face great difficulty. The duo were later released on bail. We have also sought fitness certificates of buses of Hansha Travels firm. ”