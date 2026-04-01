AAP claims Gujarat chief Isudan Gadhvi detained by police; SP says ‘legal processes underway’

Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Isudan Gadhvi was allegedly detained by the police in Dwarka on Wednesday afternoon, the party alleged, even as the police denied the development.

“Gadhvi has not been detained at the moment, but some legal processes are underway,” Superintendent of Police Jayrajsinh Vala told The Indian Express.

In a video statement shortly thereafter, Visavadar MLA Gopal Italia said, “At 2:30 pm today (April 1), Isudan Gadhvi was detained by the police at the Khambhaliya police station, and the police clearly said that orders have been received from the BJP office that all the people of the Aam Aadmi Party are to be detained. This is a case of bullying and hooliganism.”