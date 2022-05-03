AAP-BJP workers clash; 2 leaders injured

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were injured in a scuffle between members of AAP and BJP in Surat on Monday. Police detained 16 AAP members, including the party’s state unit chief Gopal Italia.

According to police, AAP members led by Italia marched to the BJP headquarters at Udhna in Surat, carrying banners and shouting slogans against BJP leaders in protest against an alleged assault on their councillors at Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Sunday.

Police had cordoned off the BJP office and the AAP leaders and workers continued shouting slogans when a clash broke out between workers of both parties, following which extra police force arrived and brought the situation under control.

AAP leaders Dinesh Sitadhara and Pankaj Ambaliya, both in charge of Katargam Assembly seat of the party, suffered injuries and were admitted to New Civil Hospital.

Posting a video on Twitter of an AAP worker being beaten up, Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote, “Look at these goons and hooligans, openly assaulting. Their hooliganism is spread throughout the country. How will the country progress? These people will never be able to give good education or employment to your children because they want unemployed goons…for their politics.”

AAP leaders also alleged that clothes of a woman councillor was torn during the melee and another one was assaulted.

Alleging that some “notorious elements” broke the police cordon at the BJP office, Surat city BJP youth president Bhavin Topiwala said, “If someone tries to attack our centre (BJP office), we will not tolerate… There were some notorious elements in the opponent group who broke the police cordon and started problems. Our workers reacted accordingly.”

Surat city BJP president Niranjana Janjmera said: “Our party leaders were busy in a meeting when AAP leaders started protesting outside our office. Some notorious elements tried to enter the cordoned area and there was scuffle… We were protecting our premises.”

On April 30, issues raised by Opposition leader in SMC and AAP councillor Dhansukh Bhanderi on water problems and cleanliness in their wards were not taken up in the general board meeting. In protest, 21 AAP councillors decided to sleep outside the conference room that night.

On Sunday, SMC administrative staff requested them to leave the premises when a heated exchange took place and the security staff forcefully took out the protesting AAP councillors.

“The issues we raised were not considered in general board meeting of SMC and our councillors peacefully protested. They were forcefully evacuated by SMC staff under the instruction of Surat city mayor. We have requested police commissioner to register offence in 24 hours or else we will approach the court,” Bhanderi said.

The AAP leaders went to Lalgate police station to register offence against SMC staff on Sunday night, but no offence was registered. They later leaders went to Surat police commissioner Ajay Kumar Tomar and gave him a memorandum, demanding registering of offence against SMC security staff who allegedly manhandled the protesting AAP leaders on SMC premises.

Addressing the media, senior AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi said on Monday that BJP that had allegedly sent its goons to attack his party leaders. “Seeing the popularity of AAP in Gujarat, the BJP has grown nervous… today we saw the goons of BJP attacking our leaders,” Gadhvi said.