AAP, BJP in direct fight; people in Gujarat got an alternative: Sisodia

There is a direct fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the local body elections in Gujarat, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference while campaigning for AAP candidates in the elections to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) , Sisodia that the people of Gujarat have also realised that Congress cannot defeat the BJP and that only AAP can do it.

“People of Gujarat have understood that time has come to give defeat to BJP, as they are fed up of them. Earlier, they had only one alternative and it was Congress… Now they find AAP a best alternative with great hope,” Sisodia said.

The AAP is fighting elections of local bodies in Gujarat for the first time. In SMC, out of total 120 seats, AAP has fielded 116 candidates.

Sisodia referred to the work done by Arvind Kerjriwal-led AAP government in Delhi for the past five years and said, “In Delhi, schools have been made world class, while in Gujarat cities, the standard of education in government schools has gone down and many are shut. Why such change, as in Delhi government schools, cannot be made in government schools in Gujarat where the BJP has been ruling for the past 25 years?”

Claiming that in Delhi, 70 per cent of the people are getting electricity for free, he said, “Delhi does not generate power and they have to purchase from outside. Why Gujarat government has not brought such change in the state… We purchase potable water from other states and give it free to people. In Gujarat, water bills are being issued to the citizens. Earlier Delhi’s budget was of Rs 30,000 crore, while now it has increased to Rs 60,000 crore, without hiking taxes on the citizens. Why can’t it be done in Gujarat.”

Adding that people are now comparing five years of AAP rule in Delhi to 25 years of BJP rule in Gujarat, Sisodia said, “While meeting people, we have come to know that Gujarat public wants to give a chance to Kejriwal politics in Gujarat. We are hoping that time has come for the BJP to lose its ground in Gujarat…”

Sisodia, accompanied by Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia and party spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani, also led a vehicle rally that passed through different Patidar community dominated areas in the city. The rally was welcomed with rose petals and garlands by office-bearers of various housing societies.

AAP workers on bikes raised slogans – Jaag Gaya Jaag Gaya, Aam Admi Jaag Gaya (Commonmen has woken up), Ek Navi Sharuaat ne, Ek Moko AAP ne (One chance to a new beginning, one chance to AAP), Jhadoo Dabavo Jorthi, Mukti Pao Chor thi (Press hard the Jhadu button, get liberated from thieves), Nikalo Bahar Makano Se, Jung Lado Baimano Se (Come out of your homes, fight against corrupt).

The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) is in conflict with Congress in Surat over distribution of party ticket, which may favour the AAP.

‘Shah busy with Bengal polls, not law and order in Delhi’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in charge of the Delhi Police, is more busy in the elections of West Bengal than law and order in Delhi, alleged Manish Sisodia, while replying to a question on a recent murder in the Capital.

Rinku Sharma, 25, was stabbed to death in Delhi and police arrested five persons, while maintaining that the murder was fallout of an old business rivalry. However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has claimed that Sharma was killed for being part of a donation drive for the Ram Mandir.

Answering a question on the case, Sisodia said, “We are saddened with the incident. Today people are murdered when they chant Jai Shree Ram. And Delhi police responsible for the security of the people comes under Amit Shah who does not think of law and order of Delhi, rather he thinks about the Bengal elections.”

“If not in our country, will a person have to go to Pakistan to chant Jai Shree Ram? Who will be held responsible for the murder of a person who chants Jai Shree Ram? Delhi police falls under their (BJP) power then why does the Home Minister take the responsibility? Why did Amit Shah not meet his (Sharma’s) family members,” Sisodia asked.