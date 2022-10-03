Bottle ‘thrown’ at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at garba venue in Gujarat’s Rajkot

A water bottle was allegedly thrown at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday night at a garba venue in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Videos of the incident, that have been circulating online, show a bottle falling away from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor as he waves to the crowd. Kejriwal was attending the Khodaldham garba event at New 150 Feet Ring Road in Rajkot, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was at another garba event at Neel City Club in the city when the incident took place.

AAP’s Gujarat spokesperson Karan Barot said, “Maybe it was thrown somewhere else, and it got captured in the camera. It was not thrown at Kejriwal.”

Kejriwal was in the state as part of a two-day visit along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Mann and AAP’s Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chaddha. On Sunday, speaking at a press conference in Rajkot, the AAP chief cited an intelligence report and said the BJP had “given the responsibility to the Congress to grab as many AAP votes and divide the anti-BJP votes”. He also promised Rs 40 per day for the maintenance of cows in Gujarat if the AAP gets voted to power in the state.