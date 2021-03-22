AAP appoints retired DSP its Ahmedabad unit president

The AAP Gujarat also expanded its base in other rural belts of Gujarat with the appointment of three new secretaries — Ram Dhaduk for South Gujarat zone, Rajbha Zala for Saurashtra South Zone and Ajit Lokhil for Saurashtra east zone.

The state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointed J J Mevada, a retired deputy superintendent of police, as its Ahmedabad city president. Following its impressive performance in the recent local body polls, the party also expanded its base in Saurashtra and Central North zones of the state and announced three new party secretaries.

Jayantilal Jethalal Mevada, an AAP worker in Gujarat for the past eight years, who contested on the party’s ticket for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, was given the post of AAP Ahmedabad city president. Mevada is a retired DSP of Gujarat Police and is currently a farmer by occupation. Mevada has replaced Amjad Khan Pathan as the party’s Ahmedabad city chief.

Tuli Banerjee, spokesperson for AAP Gujarat, told The Indian Express, “We, at the AAP, have a policy that a worker can either hold a post in the party or contest elections. Since former Ahmedabad city president Amjad Khan Pathan contested this time for the local body polls from Bapunagar of Ahmedabad, we have now appointed JJ Mevada as the new president.”

The AAP Gujarat also expanded its base in other rural belts of Gujarat with the appointment of three new secretaries — Ram Dhaduk for South Gujarat zone, Rajbha Zala for Saurashtra South Zone and Ajit Lokhil for Saurashtra east zone.

“The party’s committee has appointed three new secretaries by bifurcating the state into eight zones such as North zone, Ahmedabad zone, Saurashtra East, Saurashtra South, Saurashtra West, South, Central-South and Central North,” Banerjee added.

AAP won 27 seats in Surat civic body thereby replacing Congress as the principal opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently concluded polls. With an eye on the 2022 Assembly elections, the party has now gradually began expanding its base the state.