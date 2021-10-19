AAP appoints Gauri Desai chief of woman organisation

The Aam Aadmi Party (Gujarat) has appointed party leader and real estate advisor Gauri Desai AAP Gujarat Pradesh Women Organisation president on Monday. “I congratulate senior AAP leader Gauri Desai for her appointment and I have faith that under her leadership, the party will only become stronger,” said Gopal Italia, president, AAP Gujarat on Twitter.

The party had also appointed Punit Juneja and Aaradhya Raval state spokespersons following the resignation of Tuli Banerjee former media incharge over personal reasons.

The AAP Gujarat has also appointed advocate Aarif Ansari its state minority cell president and Mukesh Kolsawala its Scheduled Caste cell president.

The party has given Divyesh Hirpara charge of social media, while singer Vijay Suvana and activists Arjun Rathva and Nimisha Khunt were appointed state vice-presidents. Farmer activist and former secretary of Khedut Samaj Gujarat Sagar Rabari will be AAP’s state general secretary. ens