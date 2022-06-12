AAP appoints Gadhvi, Rajyaguru to top posts, rejigs Gujarat unit before polls

The Aam Aadmi Party Sunday appointed senior leaders from the state Isudan Gadhvi and Indranil Rajyaguru as national joint secretary and national general secretary respectively, days after it dissolved its Gujarat unit. The move also marked the party’s new organisational structure in Gujarat where Assembly elections are due later this year.

The party also announced the appointment of as many as 679 new office-bearers, which AAP’s Gujarat in-charge, Dr Sandeep Pathak, claimed was the first such list of appointments in the state.

Recently, the AAP had dissolved its Gujarat unit, barring the post of state president Gopal Italia. It had called the move a new strategy ahead of the Assembly polls in December.

Gadhvi, the newly-appointed national general secretary, is a former TV journalist and Rajyaguru, the new joint secretary, is a Rajkot-based real estate giant and a former Congress MLA.

The newly-appointed office-bearers also include AAP Gujarat’s founding president Kishorbhai Desai, who has been appointed as the state president of its frontal organisation, Manoj Sorathiya as the state general secretary, former Congress leader Kailash Gadhvi as the state treasurer, and Jagmal Vala, farmer activist Sagar Rabari, Rinaben Rawal, and Arjun Rathva as state vice-presidents.

AAP also appointed Jitendra Upadhyay as the education cell president, Bipinbhai Gameti as Birsa Munda Morcha president, Bhemabhai Chaudhary as cooperative wing president, Maheshbhai Kolsawala as Jai Bheem Morcha president, Rajubhai Karpada as Kisan Wing president, Pranav Thakkar as Legal Wing president, Arif Ansari as Sports Wing president, Shivlal Barasia as Trade Wing president, Gauri Desai as Women Wing president, Pravin Ram as youth wing president and Kishorbhai Rupareliya as Doctor Wing president.

Pathak told reporters Sunday that the Gujarat unit was dissolved to accommodate new office-bearers.

“We had taken out a Parivartan Yatra in Gujarat by our leaders where we covered all 182 assembly constituencies. The love and affection of the people that we received during the journey were unprecedented. We also got an idea of the expectations people had from us. Parallelly, we also held ‘Jan Samvad’ programmes in over 10,000 villages where we held discussions with the people. We realised that people are ready for a change and they are looking for an alternative. Over 30,000 people have joined us as active members and lakhs have taken our membership during this yatra. As our family expanded, hence, arose the need for an expansion,” said Pathak during the press conference.”This is a historical day for AAP workers in Gujarat. We know that it is only the AAP that can defeat the BJP in Gujarat. We dissolved the existing organisational structure to pave way for a new structure, keeping the upcoming elections in mind and our firm resolve to win it,” said Italia.