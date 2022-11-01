scorecardresearch
AAP announces 22 more candidates in Gujarat; 108 so far

AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia announced the candidates at a press conference in Botad. Out of 22 assembly seats for which the AAP declared its candidates, 15 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017, and the rest by the Congress.

Chandrika Solanki has been fielded from the Scheduled Caste reserved seat in Vadodara city constituency. (PTI File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday announced its 22 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections in its eighth list, making a total of 108 candidates announced so far.

AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia announced the candidates at a press conference in Botad. Out of 22 assembly seats for which the AAP declared its candidates, 15 seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2017, and the rest by the Congress. Of these, four seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, of which three are in Valsad district and one in Chhota Udepur district.

Chandrika Solanki has been fielded from the Scheduled Caste reserved seat in Vadodara city constituency. Italia described her as “a revolutionary woman to have fought and raised voice for the cause of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and for the women of Gujarat”.

The party has fielded Yuvrajsinh Jadeja from Dahegam constituency in Gandhinagar district, Paras Shah from Ellisbridge, Pankaj Patel from Naranpura, Vipul Patel from Maninagar, Captain Chandu Bamroliya from Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district.

“We will also participate in the state wide mourning (for Morbi tragedy)… yesterday, we organised candle marches in all the assembly constituencies in Gujarat for the dead and injured,” said Italia.

From Saurashtra region, Ravi Dhanani will contest from Amreli, Jaysukh Detroja from Lathi, Bharat Baldaniya from Rajula, Amreli, and Raju Solanki from Bhavnagar west, which is held by minister Jitu Vaghani, an MLA from this seat for two terms. All the candidates declared in Amreli were with the Congress earlier.

In South Gujarat, Mahipatsinh Chauhan will contest from Matar in Kheda district, Radhika Rathva from ST-reserved Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district, Ajit Thakor from Dabhoi, Chandrika Solanki from Vadodara city, Shashank Khare from Akota and Hiren Shirke from Raopura in Vadodara district, Sajid Rehan from Jambusar, Manhar Parmar from Bharuch in Bharuch district, Upesh Patel from Navsari and Pankaj Patel from ST-reserved Vansda in Navsari district, Kamlesh Patel from ST-reserved Dharampur, Ketan Patel from Pardi and Jayendra Gavit from ST-reserved Kaprada in Valsad district.

