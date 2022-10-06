scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

AAP announces 12 more candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections

Party state chief Gopal Italia says the party has shown it’s an aggressor by already declaring 41 candidates for the upcoming elections.

“This shows the party is an ‘aggressor’ and is capable of taking decisions. The party has registered its strong presence in the state, where on one side is the ‘corrupt’ BJP and on the other hand is the ‘fallen’ Congress,” AAP state president Gopal Italia said at a press conference in Ahmedabad.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced 12 names in its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

“We had declared 29 candidates earlier. Adding these 12, a total of 41 candidates have been declared by the AAP in Gujarat. Many of them are young, from non-political backgrounds or are freshers who have no experience in politics,” he said.

From north Gujarat and Saurashtra, Nirmalsinh Parmar, a retired principal and a long-time AAP volunteer has been given the ticket for the Himatnagar constituency in Sabarkantha district and Dolat Patel, who was earlier with the Congress, for Gandhinagar South.

In Ahmedabad district, Kuldeep Vaghela, a businessman, has been fielded from Sanand. Another businessman, Bipin Patel, is the candidate from the Vatva constituency, while Bharat Patel, an advocate, is the pick from Amraiwadi,

Ramjibhai Chudasama, a former BJP leader, has been fielded from Keshod in Junagadh district.

From central and south Gujarat, while Natwarsinh Rathod is the candidate from Thasra in Kheda district. While Takhatsinh Solanki, a former Congress member, has been fielded from Shehra in Panchmahal district, Dinesh Baria, a tuition teacher, will contest the Kalol seat in the same district.

Shailesh Bhabhor, a labour contractor, is the nominee in the Garbada constituency in Dahod district. Pankaj Tayde, a builder from a scheduled tribe community, has been given the ticket for Limbayat in Surat district.

And in Navsari district, former BTP leader Pankaj Patel will contest the Gandevi seat for the AAP.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:43:42 pm
