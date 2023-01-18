scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

AAP adds 7th zone, names new working president in Gujarat

Saurashtra West is under the presidency of Jagmal Vala, and Saurashtra east is given a new working president, Raju Solanki. This is being done for the "better organisation" of the party, AAP sources said.

Further the party has specified the districts under the seven zones.
The Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Tuesday specified districts under the six zones for which it declared the working presidents earlier this month, in addition to announcing a new zone with its working president.

The Saurashtra zone earlier under Jagamal Vala has been divided into two- Saurashtra west and Saurashtra east.

Further the party has specified the districts under the seven zones. In north Gujarat, there are Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Patan and Mehsana. In the Kutch, there are Kutch and Morbi, in Saurashtra east- Bhavnagar, Botad, Surendranagar, in Saurashtra west, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Dwarka, Amreli, Rajkot and Jamnagar. In Central zone, there are Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Kheda and Anand, in South zone, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Tapi, Dang, Valsad, and in Surat Zone, are Vadodara and Surat. ens

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 05:39 IST
