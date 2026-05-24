AAP claims abduction by ‘masked men’, boycotts voting; BJP says internal rivalry

In a dramatic showdown marked by allegations of daylight abduction, a walkout and sloganeering, the election to the posts of president and vice-president of the Chhota Udepur Taluka Panchayat on Saturday sparked a row as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forcibly removing three of its elected members before the voting.

The taluka panchayat, which had seen a tie with both parties bagging 13 seats each after the April 26 elections, saw the BJP eventually forming the board even as the remaining 10 AAP members walked out of the voting process.

Amid the uproar, the BJP’s Ramesh Rathwa was declared the president while Surji Rathwa was elected vice-president, allowing the BJP to seize control of the Taluka Panchayat despite the deadlock in the seat tally.

Before the voting began, AAP leaders alleged that three of their members had been “abducted” by “masked men” from the premises of the taluka panchayat and prevented from attending the meeting. In protest of the alleged incident, AAP members raised slogans at the election venue and later staged a walkout, boycotting the voting altogether. The BJP, with 13 members, staked its claim to the posts, completed the election process, and formed the board.

Sub-divisional magistrate Muskan Dangar said, “…13 out of 26 members were present today for the first meeting. In this election, Ramesh Rathwa has been declared the president, and Surji Rathwa the vice-president…”

Outside the venue near the Polytechnic College gate, AAP workers and leaders raised slogans against the BJP and accused the ruling party of “murdering democracy”. AAP leader Vinu Rathwa alleged, “Our members were dragged away publicly. This is the murder of democracy.”

The AAP’s presidential candidate Sharma Rathwa also accused the police of collusion. “Police questioned only us…with police support, our members were taken away from the main gate itself,” she claimed.

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While senior police officials remained unavailable for comment, SDM Dangar said she had no knowledge of any such ‘abduction’.

The Saturday’s scuffle came weeks after the AAP made significant inroads in the Chhota Udepur district during the April 26 taluka panchayat elections. In the Kawant taluka panchayat of the district, the AAP had won 16 out of 26 seats. On Saturday, AAP formed the board in Kawant taluka.

In the newly carved Kadwal taluka, the AAP eventually gave the BJP the edge despite both parties winning eight seats each. One of its eight winning members “remained absent” during the president and vice-president election.

A senior BJP leader of the district said, “The allegations of abduction by the BJP are baseless… If the AAP has proof, then let its leaders file a complaint… The fact is that the party has internal conflicts related to the president and vice president election. Just two days ago, the party leaders assaulted each other over differences in the Chhota Udepur taluka panchayat posts. It has become their habit to blame the BJP.”

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He added that the BJP had never denied that Chhota Udepur was a prestige battle for the party.

“Not only Chhota Udepur, but all tribal talukas are a prestige battle… In Chhota Udepur taluka specifically, sitting Lok Sabha MP Jashu Rathwa’s daughter-in-law was the president of the taluka panchayat in the last term… Therefore, a tie with the AAP, and the possibility of losing the panchayat, were a high-stakes matter… AAP’s internal rivalry helped the BJP form the board, and we will continue to work for the people, ” he said, referring to the FIR lodged on Friday by AAP taluka president Shrikunjkumar Rathwa against the party’s district panchayat member Rajesh Virsingh Rathwa for allegedly chasing his vehicle and launching a pre-meditated attack at him following difference over the choice of candidates to be fielded for the post of president of the Chhota Udepur Taluka Panchayat.

As per the FIR, the incident occurred on May 20 when Shrikunjkumar was driving near Ambala village around 9.30 pm, on his way back from Madhya Pradesh. Shrikunjkumar claimed his vehicle crashed into a trailer while being chased.