A textile baron, an energy crisis and a dream: How an ambitious proposal to connect Ahmedabad and Khambhat was dismantled

Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani (second from right) Swami Jitendraprasad of the Maninagar Swaminarayan Sect (Centre) and historian Rizwan Kadri (extreme right) at the release of the book on the Guzerat Navigation Company

Ahmedabad-based historian Rizwan Kadri released his 58-page book–Sabarmati Navigation :1894’s Unfulfilled Blueprint–on the eve of Ahmedabad’s 615th foundation day on Wednesday. The book was launched by Swami Jitendraprasadji of the Swaminarayan Gadi Sanstha, Maninagar and municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, among others, at Manek Burj.

The book traces the journey of the ‘Guzerat Navigation Company Ltd’ from its inception by enterprising minds to its end at the hands of the erstwhile Bombay state then under British rule.

The company was founded over 132 years ago, by Ahmedabad’s first textile mill owner, Ranchhodlal Chhotalal. Chhotalal proposed to boost trade through a waterway connecting Ahmedabad and Khambhat, erstwhile Cambay.