A strong BJP means a strong India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, at a felicitation by party workers from Gandhinagar on Wednesday, said, “There is no difference between a strong BJP and a strong country. A strong BJP means the future of India is secure.”

Advertising

Exhorting the workers to not rest till the whole country was won, Shah said, “Many times, victory leads to complacency. 303 seats, 16 governments, second term as prime minister for Narendra Modi… But BJP’s target is still pending. Till we reach Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Odisha, we won’t rest.”

Earlier in the day, when dedicating civic projects, Shah said, political pundits coined the term ‘pro-incumbency’ after the mammoth win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections, which was possible only due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad Wednesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a flyover at the Income Tax Junction on Ashram road, Shah made the comment about ‘pro-incumbency’ and attributed it to the efforts of PM Modi “who gave us the vision of a new India safe, secure, terrorism-free, self-sustainable and an economic power where every household has a toilet, LPG cylinder and electricity.”

Advertising

The minister was in his home town to attend a religious ceremony ahead of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra on Thursday.

Criticising Pakistan, Shah said India gave a strong message to the world with the Balakot strike. ”We conducted a surgical strike entering Pakistan and a message was sent to the world that…we will not sit back if someone messes with our borders,” said Shah.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation constructed the flyover at a cost of Rs 58 crore. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani thanked the AMC and said, “We aspire to make Gujarat a modern state which is self-sustainable and doesn’t compromise with environmental safety. We are also committed towards PM Modi’s vision of water conservation, safe and pure drinking water availability and renewable energy sources.”

Speaking about a membership drive, he said, “Sangathan parva has started..,in booths where we got less votes and the lead is thin.” He added, “Almost 50 crore of the population was not involved in the country’s economy but Narendra Modi gave them respect and made them realise they have equal rights under the Constitution. We got 303 seats with the blessings of these 50 crore daridra narayans.

“In 2022, there will be two major events — 150 years of Gandhi and 75 years of Independence. BJP workers should take Gandhi’s ideology to each house,” he told the gathering at the Gujarat University convention centre in Ahmedabad.