A liquor plan in dry state, a methanol error: What’s behind 7 Gujarat deaths

Police outside the home of Hitesh Parmar, one of the victims

The investigation into seven deaths due to contaminated liquor in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar has revealed how an ill-informed attempt to distill liquor in the dry state turned fatal. Ironically, one of those allegedly involved in the liquor-making died in the tragedy. Forensic lab reports have shown that the drink consumed by the victims contained 38.59 per cent methanol, a highly toxic substance not found in licensed alcoholic beverages.

The victims, including an accused

The dead have been identified as Upendrasinh Chandrasinh Gohil (25), Kartik Ashwin Makwana (40), Ghanshyamsinh Jaypalsinh Jadeja (49), Kanaksinh Hanubha Gohil (37), Narendrasinh Yadav alias Doctor (47), Jay Jitu Bhatti (35), and Hitesh Dileep Parmar (42).

While six of them died in hospitals, Parmar’s body was found at his home on Wednesday night. The 42-year-old was found slumped next to bed. A glass of the toxic liquor was spilt on the floor before him. In the kitchen, police found a half-filled bottle with a sticker of an India-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) brand under which the spurious liquor was sold.