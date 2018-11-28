A leader is not one who is feared by all: Mamata Banerjee

The negative effects of demonetisation and GST will be felt in the Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls and BJP will be voted out of power in both states, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday.

Advertising

Addressing Hindi-speaking people in Purulia, Mamata said trading communities in those states had suffered a lot due to note ban and GST.

“Due to demonetisation and GST, the entire trade and commerce suffered a lot, especially in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Unemployment rose to a great level. Smaller traders had to shut down their business. Many businessmen left the country. You ask anyone in Rajasthan and they will say they does not support BJP. They will lose there. I have heard that their situation is bad in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,” she said.

“A leader is one who is respected and loved by all. A leader is not one who is feared by all. Today, we have leaders in our country who are feared by its citizens. Political leaders will come and go. However, they should not do politics to sell off the country but to protect it,” she added.

Advertising

Traditionally, the Hindi-speaking population in the western part of the state has been considered a strong support base for BJP. The Trinamool Congress organised this meeting as part of its efforts to win the community’s support.

“How many days are declared as holidays in Bihar on account of Chhath puja? Only one day holiday is given to the people. Here, the Chhath puja is not held in the manner which is seen in Bihar, still we declared two days’ holiday. The Centre does not declare a holiday on Chhath,” she said.

Meanwhile, Trinamool leader and Asansol Mayor Jitendra Kumar Tiwari said the municipal corporation will help build infrastructure in and around 10 sun temples that are proposed to be built in the area.

“We are not constructing the sun temples. The Chhath puja committees here have said that they will construct 10 sun temples here. We, on behalf of the civic body, have said that we will undertake development work in and around those temples. We will build roads and provide drinking water facilities to those areas,” said Tiwari.

Earlier in the day, while chairing an administrative review meeting in Purulia, Mamata also asked the police to take action against those who indulge in extortion.

“We are receiving a lot of reports of extortion from Raghunathpur area of this district. Why are you not taking any action? Why do we have to bring this to your notice all the time? Take immediate action against those who will indulge in such activities. We will not tolerate this,” she told police officers.