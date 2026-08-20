A heist, a power outage & two calls : Trapped inside jewellery and surrounded by local residents, thieves dial 112 for Gujarat ‘police help’

Police said both the accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, had been staying in Mumbai for the last few years.

An attempted jewellery heist saw an unusual turn when the alleged thieves, fearing they would be beaten up by the public, called the police control room and turned themselves in after being trapped inside the store they had targeted.

The incident took place in the coastal town of Sanjan in Umargam taluka of Gujarat’s Valsad district early Thursday.

The burglars, originally from Uttar Pradesh and staying in Mumbai – Dinesh Sonkar (32), a resident of Boisar and Vipin Pathak (27), a resident of Nalasopara – broke into BR Jewellery in Sanjan around 3 am on Thursday.

According to the police, the duo had cut the lock to open the shutter and enter the store. They were packing the ornaments, valuables and cash into their bags when neighbours woke up, hearing the noises. Meanwhile, there was a power outage as a result of which local residents came out of their homes.