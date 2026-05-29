A first-time corporator, a last-minute poll entrant and Patidar woman leader: Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat get new Mayors

Vadodara Mayor Geeta Makwana, an SC woman from a middle-class family, joined BJP barely two years ago

Written by: Aditi Raja
5 min readAhmedabad, VadodaraMay 29, 2026 02:43 AM IST
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Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot, three of the four major cities of Gujarat, on Thursday got their new mayors and other office bearers. The BJP has won all the 15 municipal corporations that went to polls on April 26.

In Vadodara, the BJP sprung a surprise by picking a first-time woman corporator Geeta Makwana to head the Vadodara Municipal Corporation,  ensuring that Vadodara will have women mayors continuously for five years as the second half of the term is reserved for women. This was a break from the usual practice of balancing the mayoral tenure between male and female leaders.

The party selected Makwana for the top post, overlooking three male contenders, who were considered front runners for the top post in the city civic body. The post of mayor this time was reserved for candidates from Scheduled Caste communities. Aditya Patel has been appointed as Deputy Mayor and Varsha Vyas the Chairperson of the Standing Committee.

The names were announced after the mandate arrived at the BJP office. Following this, a general body meeting was held in the corporation hall, where the names of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing Committee members were officially declared.

Makwana’s appointment comes after the tenure of outgoing Mayor Pinky Soni, who served as Mayor during the period reserved for a woman leader of the last board.

Geeta Makwana, an SC woman from a middle-class family, joined the BJP barely two years ago as an active worker. Her husband, Umesh Makwana, has been a BJP worker for over three decades. Despite her recent entry into frontline politics, the party leadership entrusted her with the city’s top civic post. Makwana’s rise is being seen as a way of the party in picking a candidate “without any direct connections to factions in the city unit”, senior leaders said.

Before entering electoral politics this year, Makwana, who is a commerce graduate with a law degree, ran a small tin-kiosk near her home in Ward 13, selling chocolates and chips. She has two young children. A senior BJP leader said, “There had been much talk about the education background of the candidates… The party has certainly picked educated leaders to be at the helm of civic affairs. She may not have administrative experience, but Geetaben’s legal education will help her better understand the municipal procedures and governance-related issues…”

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Soon after taking charge, Makwana said that the emphasis will be on pre-monsoon preparedness and flood mitigation linked to the Vishwamitri project. “We will pay special attention to ensure that the people of Vadodara do not face any inconvenience during monsoons.”

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Rajkot

In Rajkot, Nehal Shukla was appointed as the Mayor. Shukla, a Brahmin, has been elected from Ward No. 7 of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation. He was elected from the same ward in the last RMC elections also.

Nehal is son of veteran Jan Sangh leader from Rajkot late Chimanbhai Shukla and brother of senior party leader and former councilor Kashyap Shukla. Notably, Nehal’s name had come up as BJP candidate for Ward No. 7 as a last minute change. In the list of candidates for the 72 post of corporators for the RMC declared by the party, his name was not there. However, at the last minute, before filing of the nomination, Shailesh Jani, who was declared BJP candidate, was replaced by Nehal. In fact, Jani had reached the district collector’s office to file his nomination papers when he came to know that he was replaced by Nehal, who eventually filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate.

After his appointment as Mayor, Nehal visited the residence of former Chief Minister of Gujarat the late Vijay Rupani and sought blessings of his wife, Anjaliben. Rupani was killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last year.

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Daxaben Vasani has been appointed as Deputy Mayor of Rajkot and  Paresh Pipaliya the Chairperson of the Standing Committee.

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Surat

In the Surat Municipal Corporation, Mayaben Mavani has been appointed Mayor along with Sudhakar Chaudhary as Deputy Mayor. The post of Standing Committee Chairperson has gone to Rajan Patel. Notably, Rajan was holding the same post in the previous board of the SMC as well. Originally from Saurashtra, Mavani is a Patidar woman leader who has been associated with the party for long.

In Karamsad-Anand, one of the nine newly formed municipal corporations in the state, Deepika Patel became Mayor after a one-sided contest against the Congress. Kamlesh Dabhi was elected Deputy Mayor, while Mayur Suthar was appointed Chairperson of the Standing Committee.

(With inputs from ENS, Ahmedabad)

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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